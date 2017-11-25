Comprehensive inventory of EU-funded energy projects is launched

The High Quality Studies for the Eastern Partnership (HiQSTEP) project today launched a new online project inventory on its website.

This ambitious undertaking brings together all EU-funded projects and programmes in the energy field since 2010. The inventory database is fully searchable and contains a wealth of information on EU energy actions in the Eastern Partnership region at both bilateral and regional level.

In addition to the inventory, HiQSTEP has produced a number of in-depth studies on specific subjects in line with the four Eastern Partnership Platforms and Panels. Finalised studies are published on the document repository of the main HiQSTEP website.

The EU-funded HiQSTEP project began in January 2014 and is due to end in January 2018. It produces high quality studies to advance the development and objectives of the Eastern Partnership countries. As of November 2017, a total of 21 studies have been commissioned, of which seven have so far been published.