Painter: ‘Our new drams are like some officials, shameful to introduce to foreigner’

Avowed painter Haghtanak Shahumyan does not share the President of the Painters’ Union of Armenia, Karen Aghamyan’s opinion, implying that the design of the new banknotes to be set into circulation since 2018 is a good one. “Karen Aghamyan is a designer and, in essence, among the people who have won the competition are his acquaintances, that is why he has a positive opinion. In particular, the banknote with Paruyr Sevak’s image is a shame. Saroyan’s as well. I am surprised by what Karen Aghamyan told, that banknote is not a painting. Yes, the banknote is not a painting because it has a far greater value than painting, inasmuch as it is a state symbol. Why does it matter that the banknote has protection layers, I understand nothing of that, anyways. When people take the money, they do not think of its protective layer. When I take the money of any country in my hand, I get an impression from that country. People have a connection with money more than the flag. Besides the fact that the design of the new banknotes is not a good one, they even have a poor quality. I do not know why in Armenia the worst is chosen in all fields traditionally. The same about our officials, maybe wise people exist among them, but there are people who do not have a look proper to be introduced on an international platform, it is shameful to introduce them to foreigners. This should also be considered because when a foreigner looks at someone, s/he does not think whether that man or woman possesses knowledge or not. The look leaves the first impression. We should be very demanding towards the fields which are represented on an international platform, we should make an emphasis on being representational when making a choice”, explained the painter.

He also addressed the sketches which did not win the competition of the Central Bank, saying that there were good samples among them. “Such attitude towards our culture is unacceptable. I do not know what this change of money is connected with, who said replacing Paruyr Sevak with Charents is a good idea..? And finally, why should everything be built on individuals? Do they want to justify the shortcomings of our country by the presence of those individuals?”, Haghtanak Shahumyan is surprised. He thinks it is not a necessity to picture anyone’s image on Armenian drams: “Well, our founding figures can also be pictured… but we need something with an appropriate design which will introduce our country properly.”

The painter also does not understand why additional expenses are currently made when the country is not in a good condition from a financial perspective: “For example, if they explained me that with fabrication as the reason for a change of banknotes, I would understand that, but no such explanation is in place. I assuredly am not against them to be better, but I think what we had, was normal, and the new ones are very bad and not worth representing a nation. And what does it mean to connect some stupid buildings with this or that individual? It does not matter that it is a museum. Money is a state attribute, the user should enjoy the look of it, it should become a memory and evoke respect towards that country.”

Gohar HAKOBYAN

Haghtanak Shahumyan’s photograph from his Facebook page