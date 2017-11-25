Azerbaijani serviceman found near Armenian state border kills fellow servicemen in September and escapes

Azerbaijani Armed Forces serviceman that was found killed in front of one of the military units yesterday, is most likely the same serviceman who killed three of his fellow servicemen in September this year, and fled.

“If we consider the report of the Azerbaijani authorities, the first, middle, and last names mentioned there, then the killed soldier is the participant of the crime committed in September. Earlier it was reported that in one of the military units in Nakhijevan, a soldier had killed his three fellows and escaped, so it turns out that this is the same soldier. So far there is no information on how his body was found on the border, far enough from the incident place. In September, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry did not comment on the murder of the servicemen. They confirmed that there was such an incident in September only after yesterday’s report”, military expert Taron Hovhannisyan told Aravot.am.

Let us remind that the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia has expressed its willingness to transfer the body of the serviceman to the Azerbaijani side through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross. Details of the incident are being investigated.

Arpine SIMONYAN