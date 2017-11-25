Attack on Armenian church union in Turkey

Turkey’s Malatya office of Unidentified persons attacked the Armenian representation of the “Union of Salvation Churches” in Malatya with stones.

According to Turkish “Gazetekarinca.com” news site, there was no one in the building at the time of the attack, only the windows of the building were broken.

It is reported that the attack was filmed by security cameras placed around, and faces of some of the attackers are clearly seen in the video.

Turkish police have launched an investigation on the incident. The attackers, however, have not been arrested yet.

Let us remind that a few days ago unidentified persons made distinctive marks with paint on the walls of Alevis’ houses.