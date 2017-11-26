In address to Council of Europe parliamentarians, OSCE PA President Tsereteli urges enhanced co-operation to meet new and enduring challenges

In his first address as OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President, Georgian parliamentarian George Tsereteli spoke today at the Standing Committee meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Copenhagen. Noting the role that the OSCE and Council of Europe have historically played in the transformation of Europe, President Tsereteli urged continued dialogue and a creative approach to strengthen international co-operation.

Tsereteli highlighted a number of new and enduring challenges requiring greater attention, including growing political and social tensions both within and between countries, as well as ongoing conflicts, radicalization, terrorism, populism, cybersecurity, migration, and organized crime.

“One of my priorities as President is to ensure that the OSCE is fully equipped to address these challenges, to uphold the founding principles of the Helsinki Final Act, promote common values, and lend the PA’s contribution to resolving conflicts,” the President said.

A key focus of President Tsereteli’s remarks was on the need to redouble conflict resolution efforts. “Whether we’re talking about the conflicts in Ukraine, about Nagorno-Karabakh, or about the conflict in Georgia and occupation of territories – all of these have tragic human consequences each and every day,” he said. “This must continue to be our focus.”

The President underlined that parliamentary assemblies can contribute to confidence-building by serving as inclusive forums in which informal exchanges are as important as the official channels of discussion. He stressed that the parliamentary assemblies of the OSCE and the Council of Europe must continue to work together and face new realities while never compromising on principles. In particular, he noted avenues for co-operation on addressing migration and countering terrorism.

The speech to the PACE Standing Committee was also an opportunity to preview the OSCE Ministerial Council taking place next month in Vienna. President Tsereteli will speak at the opening session on 7 December.

George Tsereteli assumed the presidency of the OSCE PA on 9 November.