‘Sefilian case’: hall bursts into laughter once material evidence Christmas tree is shown

At the regular hearing of “Jirair Sefilian and others” case under the presidency of Judge Tatevik Grigoryan, material evidence of the case was examined. Let us remind, that the leader of the “Founding Parliament” opposition group, the commander of the Shushi special military battalion, Jirair Sefilian is accused of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, of forming a group for criminal purposes (defendants: Nerses Poghosyan, Sasunik Kirakosyan, Galust Grigoryan, Hovhannes Petrosyan, Gevorg Safaryan, Hrayr Topchyan), of attempting to capture buildings, in particular a military unit and the television tower of Yerevan.

A middle-sized box was brought to the court, and the citizens standing on the other side of the glass wall started laughing once the box was opened: there were a blanket, a Christmas tree (fir-tree branches), and a soft-drink bottle. Other material evidence includes rods, knives, a dagger with a case, a sword with a case, radio equipment, a loudspeaker, items needed for repair, about a dozen plastic yellow helmets, which activists wore during Mashtots Park protests, Also, flexible plastic tubes.

Jirair Sefilian’s defender Tigran Hayrapetyan mocked noting: “So, they were going to carry out a revolution and mass disorder with these? I do not think that our National Security Service is so weak that it is possible to carry out a revolution through such tubes. The prosecution’s evidence is rather weak”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN