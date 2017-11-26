Amount of per transfer by each entrepreneur

$12.505.456 was donated during telethon organized by “Armenia” pan-Armenian foundation yesterday. The money will be directed to building solar power stations and creating deep wells in Artsakh.

This year one of the major benefactors has wished not to be disclosed: “Anonymous benefactor”, this is how the person making $2.5 million has been introduced.

The other major benefactor is the owner of “Tashir Group” and the Electric Networks of Armenia, Russian resident, entrepreneur Samvel Karapetyan, he has donated 2 million and $250.000.

MP Samvel Alexanyan has transferred $200.000.

The Vardanyans, the family of the owner of “Grand Houlding” has donated $125.000.

During the telethon, 100.000 USD has been donated by Varuzhan Grigoryan.

Famous entrepreneur in petroleum market, Barsegh Beglaryan has donated $100.000.

Another anonymous benefactor has donated $100.000.

$100.000 have been transferred to the foundation by Baghdasaryans.

Henrikh Ter-Ghukasyan from Iran has donated $100.000.

Vahe Karapetyan has donated $60.000 and Jean Marie Atamian – $50.000. The same amount has been donated by Albert Boyajyan.

Copper Molybdenum Factory has transferred $350.000 to “Armenia” pan-Armenian foundation.

“Valex Group” which is engaged in mine industry, has donated $100.000.

“Makur Yerkat (pure metal)” factory has donated $41.000.

“Armenian Relief Society” has transferred $50.000.

Days before, according to the pan-Armenian foundation, 1.23 million Euros have been transferred to the telethon 2017 by the Armenians living in Europe.

Let us remind you that last year telethon-2016 was entitled “My Artsakh” as well: $15.428.777 were donated and donation promise was made. Last year, as in the current year, major donations were made by the aforementioned entrepreneurs.

For example, Samvel Karapetyan had donated $1 million to the annual telethon organized by “Armenia” pan-Armenian foundation.

Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine had transferred $350.000 again. MP Samvel Alexanyan has not changed the amount of donation – $200.000.

Barsegh Beglaryan has not changed the amount as well – $100.000.

Gagik Tsarukyan donated 100 million AMDs last year, and “Grand Houlding” – 60 million AMDs, “Makur Yerkat (pure metal)” factory – 20 million AMDs.

The major benefactors of last year’s telethon were Andranik and Seda Baghdasaryans, they had donated $5 million.

Nelly BABAYAN