World’s exceptional ensemble Otri Trio performed within the framework of the Khachaturian Festival

On November 24 National Gallery of Art hosted chamber music evening. The Ensemble of the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia Otri Trio performed within the framework of the 5th Khachaturian International Festival. The hall was crowded with connoisseurs of classical music, some of them were even standing.

The exceptional trio comprised of Ruzanna Tovmasyan (flute), Anzhela Hovhannisyan (violin), Arevik Kosyan (viola) presented a new concert program to the audience.

The audience enjoyed compositions by Joseph Haydn, Émile Waldteufel, Jan van Gilse, Jean Sibelius, Camile Saint-Saens, Maurice Ravel in the hall full of frescoes of Armenian medieval churches. The concert program included both premieres written for flute, violin, viola and arrangements. The arrangements were made by Anzhela Hovhannisyan (violin).

The musicians noted that they updated the concert program, as they didn’t like to perform with the same compositions and they are for experiments and innovations. By the way their trio is also an innovation, as such ensemble with such instruments is unique in the world.

Otri Trio promised to come up with more interesting projects. The musicians confessed that they wanted to perform George Gershwin’s compositions and to present the combination of improvised jazz and classical elements of European music by this well-known symphojazz composer.

The musicians of the Otri Trio noted that they will have concerts of different formats in the future. They have some offers to perform abroad. By the way, the Facebook page entitled “Ludwig van Beethoven” asked them to share trio’s video, and it was well received, as it scored 200 000 views in just 10 days and the trio got offers to perform in different countries.

The musicians of the Otri Trio noted that the audience is captivated by the combination of their instruments and the resulting sound. Today people want to see something new in all fields, especially in the sphere of the classical music.

The members of the trio noted that they would be happy if the Armenian composers composed pieces for their ensemble.

The educational projects are also part of the Otri Trio’s creative activities. The musicians organize interactive concerts in Yerevan and in the regions for children and schoolchildren.

During the exciting master class-concerts they introduce the young audience to the many delicacies of musical instruments, composers, classical art, thus creating a love and interest in the children to high values.

Yerevan is hosting The 5th Khachaturian International Festival, which is held under the high patronage of the President of RA Serzh Sargsyan. It is implemented thanks to the joint efforts of the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia (General Partner of the Orchestra – VivaCell-MTS), with the support of the Ministry of Culture of RA, the “Khachaturian” Foundation, European Foundation for Support of Culture.