Armenia to Establish Honorary Consulate in Chicago

Armenia will soon establish a Consular Post – Honorary Consulate in Chicago with a Consular District covering Midwestern United States, the Armenian embassy in Washington said on Facebook, reports Artsakhpress.am

“Today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia appointed Mr. Oscar Tatosian to serve as Armenia’s Honorary Consul in Chicago. The Chicago Consular office thus becomes Armenia’s third Honorary Consulate in USA, following the offices established in Fresno and Las Vegas in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Congratulations to Mr. Oscar Tatosian, who comes from a business background and brings to the job his numerous talents, years of experience and community service,” the message reads.