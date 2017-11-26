Unfortunately, we deal with inadequate country where dictatorial regime makes decisions: Lernik Hovhannisyan

Azerbaijan is not guided by an accepted way in any diplomatic or international relations and its steps are always unpredictable. Artsakh MP Lernik Hovhannisyan told this to Aravot.am, touching upon the possible behaviour of Azerbaijan as a result of the signing of an agreement between Armenia and the EU. “Unfortunately, we are dealing with an inadequate country where decisions are made by the dictatorial regime. But I do not think that there will be significant changes and manifestations from the Azerbaijani side”.

Touching upon the possible accession of Azerbaijan to the EAEU Lernik Hovhannisyan notes, that oftentimes Russia tries to use the EAEU as a means of blackmailing. “I think Russia wishes to see Azerbaijan as a member of the EAEU. It will be an additional lever to maintain its influence. However, the projects related to the oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan are not so much linked to Russia as to the West. Its main partners are in the West”.

Talking about recent attempts by Turkish President Erdogan to engage in the Karabakh conflict issues the MP noted: “Erdogan has managed to spoil his relations with many countries and structures: the USA, the EU, and there are ups and down in relations with Russia. Russia is not interested in increasing Turkey’s role in the region, especially as Russia does not have many contradictions with the United States and France over the Karabakh issue”.

According to Lernik Hovhannisyan, Russia shows activity as the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair and a country with rather serious external interests in the region, and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s visit to the region was also conditioned by this.

David ABAGHYAN