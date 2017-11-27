Sergey Khachatryan: ‘I am always glad to meet Armenian audience in hall’

On November 24, a solo concert by Sergey and Lusine Khachatryans was held in “Victoria Hall” in Geneva organized by “Avetis” Association. As the founder of the “Avetis” Association, mezzo soprano Varduhi Khachatryan, living in Switzerland, told Aravot.am, the concert was dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Switzerland. “The concert was held under the patronage of Charles Aznavour. Aznavour was present. The opening speech was also made by the Director General of the UN Office in Geneva Michael Moller, and Geneva Mayor Remy Pagani. The concert was conducted by a television star Romen Jean”, said Varduhi Khachatryan.

She also noted that the second part of the concert was a completely Armenian program: “We presented 7 Armenian composers, the audience demanded repetition for five times. Only Armenian music was played for about an hour, and in the first part works of Mozart and Prokofiev were also presented”.

In an interview with Aravot.am, world famous violinist Sergey Khachatryan mentioned that this was his first cooperation with “Avetis”, and that he was quite pleased.

“The concert was organized at a high level, the serious approach to musicians was noticeable. Both me and my sister Lusine are very pleased and we think this is the first, but not the last cooperation. I hope we will still have many projects together”, said Sergey Khachatryan.

The fact that they were asked to repeat their plays for five times, the musician connects to his familiarity with the Swiss audience. “Last time I was in the same hall at the beginning of June. I love it for its atmosphere, and beauty. Especially when you play a romantic repertoire, that all is in harmony. I am glad that I met Armenian audience at the concert, there were people who had arrived even from Lyon. It was a pleasure for me and Lusine. That is why it was important to have an Armenian program in the second part. I am always glad to meet Armenians in the hall. I was very touched that the international audience liked the Armenian program”.

Let us add that the goal of the “Avetis” Armenian-Swiss cultural organization in Geneva is to spread the Armenian culture in Switzerland, to introduce the Swiss audience to Armenian musicians.

Among other well-known musicians, Maxim Vengerov, Barsegh Tumanyan, Hovhannes Ayvazyan, Vahagn Papyan and Khatia Buniatishvili have performed within the framework of the projects implemented by “Avetis”. As Varduhi Khachatryan assures, Narek Hakhnazaryan and Khatia Buniatishvili will be involved in the upcoming projects.

