Chickens to hatch in 2018 fall

“Why do Armenians always demand records of activities for a week, a month, a year, as they appoint someone for a position? One should not count chickens before they are hatched, right?”, in response to “Aravot’s” request to assess Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s annual activity, said former Republican MP Ashot Aghababyan.

We asked when the “hatching” would happen. “At least not this year. Let us wait for 2018”, replied our interlocutor. We inquired whether he sees the person who can be prime minister in 2018. “I do not see anything, except for today’s day”, he said, adding that he hopes Parliament to make right decision on Prime Minister.