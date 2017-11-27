The Agreement on Common Aviation Area between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union was initialled

On November 24, in the presence of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and the Head of the Unit on Aviation Agreements of the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission Carlos Bermejo Acosta, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Garen Nazarian and the chief negotiator on behalf of the Directorate General for Mobility and Transport of the EC Klaus Gale initialled the Agreement on Common Aviation Area between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union.

The Agreement, along with several advantages for the sides, provides an opportunity for Armenia to join the common aviation area of the EU, as well as introducing of the EU best practices in the aviation sphere in Armenia.