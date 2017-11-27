SRC bans 5+ kg tangerines and other citrus fruits import into Armenia without clearance: ‘Hraparak’  

We received alerting calls from villages bordering with Georgia, implying that State Revenue Committee has banned to import tangerine and other citrus fruits weighing more than 5 kg without clearance. Formerly the maximum weight was 50 kg. That is, until 50 kg was not considered to be trade amount and was not cleared. People brought how much they wanted for their use, their relatives, perhaps some of them sold a little part of it to balance their expenses without prohibition. Now until 5 kg is not regarded to be a trade amount, more than 5 kg is subject to clearance. And this has evoked the discontent among people.

SRC did not deny our news, explaining why the limit has been reduced. It came out the reason is the EAEU. “Pursuant to Decision N 157 of the Eurasian Economic Commission in November 30, 2016, entered into force since July 1, 2017, the import of only 5 kg of the aforementioned sub-quarantine product can be allowed into the Republic of Armenia’s (EAEU) territory without phytosanitary certificate given by respective state authorized body”, stated the SRC.