‘Armenia enters a new era’: Piotr Switalski

The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and EU in days will bring forth new quality changes in Armenia – particularly in the fight against corruption, informed the leader of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski during the conference entitled: “Corruption Prevention and Human Rights Protection”. As stated by him, the EU welcomes the fact that throughout the recent months Armenia has implemented steps towards the fight against corruption in legislative platform, also towards reforms in judiciary.

The Ambassador is convinced – Armenia enters a new era, but the legislative and judiciary reforms should be checked in practice.

“We should feel the result. Armenian authorities and society will be able to see the results of the fight against corruption. We support Armenia in the fight against corruption and are willing to continue that cooperation. Now the new agreement stands as a keystone for that”, noted EU Ambassador. Piotr Switalski also witnessed that signing the agreement with the Republic of Armenia is an important step for the EU.

Luiza SUKIASYAN