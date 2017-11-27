Ashotyan assures Armenians to be deported from Europe alike, 60.000 Ukrainians already under deportation

“They say about Armenia-EU signed agreement – did you see, we did both and. I tell you with the highest responsibility – no both and has taken place. It could have happened if Armenia, being EAEU member, signed a Comprehensive and Enlargement Agreement with receiving an access to 500 mln market. Both and has not taken place. It is not both and, it is not the association”, informed “Yelq” bloc MP Edmon Marukyan.

Let us remind you that the Parliament discusses the draft resolution on the decision of the process of leaving the EAEU. He noted that a complex should be brought up by the EAEU, to become a part of Association Agreement, as our neighbor Georgia and start the market’s integration into the European market: “In the result of it, Armenia’s economy will develop, we will solve our security issue as well. We cannot loan weapons all the time. We will not be able to pay those credits by not letting the economy develop.”

The president of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Parliament, Armen Ashotyan addressed “Yelq’s” initiative saying that the initiative underlies a policy: “Let us talk about political arguments. For us the most important political issue is Artsakh issue, they cited, that not all of EAEU members have voted for Armenia. Yes, not all of them, we know the announcements of Belarus and Kazakhstan, but let us remember that EAEU has been formed by Russia’s initiative and around Russian economy. One of the players in Artsakh conflict is the Russian Federation also as the co-chair of Minsk Group.”

He reminded of Lavrovy’s announcements in Armenia and Baku. According to him, to connect the withdrawal from the EAEU membership is not right. To the argument that becoming an EAEU member, we have lost the opportunities of cooperating with other countries, Ashotyan responded, saying that shuffling is not needed, it is clear that any given economic union encompasses political issue.

Ashotyan approved that the GDP fell in dollar terms, it is the dollar exchange rate problem not the membership to the Eurasian Economic Union. Moldova’s GDP has also fallen. Armen Ashotyan also underlined that the EU, which has a history of 60 years, still affirms its institutions, so it is evident that EAEU should overcome these difficulties in 2.5 years. Problems, of course, exist both in the EU and the EAEU. As for the military component, Armen Ashotyan said that, of course, at all levels, we raised the issue of selling arms to Azerbaijan by Russia. But if this argument would be brought forth by “Yelq” and said, let us get out of the CSTO, it would be reasonable to consider it to be logical, “I think it is wrong to bring a military-political argument to get out of the economic union”.

As for the deportation, Ashotyan said that this process exists in all civilized countries.

We have signed a readmission agreement and thousands of our citizens will be removed from Europe. “This is not an argument that we will be removed from somewhere and will not be removed from there. They will also remove from there.Moreover, 60 thousand Ukrainians, 20 thousand Georgians have violated the visa liberalization process and now they are under the guise of visa liberalization.These are figures, an argument. And both and has been implemented. It first and foremost underlies geopolitical circumstance”. After the speech of Ashotyan, Pashinyan responded that the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) apparently adopted a pro-Kazakhstan stance.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN