‘Is that really so important?’ Piotr Switalski does not clarify who refused to sign EU agreement in 2013

“Is that really so important?”, at the meeting with reporters, the head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Piotr Switalski did not want to clarify, after all, whether Armenia or the European Union refused to sign the Association Agreement in 2013.

In response to a journalist’s question, that in the presence of EU high-ranking officials Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan stated that the EU refused to sign the agreement at the last moment, while Piotr Switalski and other EU officials have stated that it was Armenia who refused, so after all who was the one that refused to sign the agreement, Mr Switalski said: “I would not like to look back at the past and analyze what has happened. Let us better focus on the future. This is a promising agreement. I do not think it is the time to look back at the past and relive all the feelings that existed in 2013. Now we clearly know that this is an important agreement and that it differs from the association agreement. This is not an association agreement, but the EU is always guided by its partners’ aspirations. So it is wrong to state that the EU is imposing something”.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN