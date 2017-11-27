Document on the extension of the Trans-European Transport network to Armenia has been signed

On November 24, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, who is in Brussels as part of the delegation headed by the President of the Republic of Armenia, and Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, signed the Protocol on High-level Mutual Understanding on extending the Trans-European Transport (TEN-T) network to the Republic of Armenia.

The document is aimed at increasing the efficiency of transport communication between the European Union and the Eastern Partnership countries, identifying joint infrastructure priorities and developing transport networks.