The Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie Unanimously Approved Armenia’s Proposals with regards to holding the Summit in Yerevan

On November 26, preparations for the Summit of La Francophonie, to be held in Yerevan in 2018, were presented at the 34th Ministerial Conference in Paris.

Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian presented for the approval of the participants of the Conference the dates of the sessions of the Organisation’s statutory bodies, the symbol of the Summit, the slogan and the main topics for discussions.

Upon Armenia’s proposal, it was decided to hold the Summit of La Francophonie in Yerevan on October 11-12, 2018, and the sessions of the IOF statutory bodies in accordance with the following schedule: Permanent Council of La Francophonie on October 7, Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie on October 8-9.

“Living Together” was confirmed by the Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie as the main theme of the Yerevan Summit. In this regard, Edward Nalbandian informed that this theme will be laid at the basis of the Yerevan Pact, a new fundamental document to be proposed to the International Organization of La Francophonie. According to the Minister, the Pact will reflect the universal values of La Francophonie, the protection of human and peoples’ rights, democracy, intercultural and interreligious dialogue, as well as fighting against such phenomena as xenophobia, intolerance, discrimination and hatred.

The participants of the Ministerial Conference watched the film about Armenia, presenting the conditions, in which the Summit will be held, the venue of the sessions, infrastructure and other organizational issues.

The Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie unanimously approved all the proposals of Armenia with regards to holding the Summit in Yerevan