Yerkir Tsirani demands restoration of our political rights : the right to elect and to be elected

Read count: * Share Print

The restoration of Armenian Diaspora’s political mandate DEMAND Guided by the principle that Armenians, disregarding in which part of the world they are situated, constitute factor and force when taking part in their national policies, Realizing that quarter century loss regarding the formation of the public administration bodies of the unified national state has caused a disaster of the Armenian state, to the extent of the collapse of statehood, Feeling anxiety that on behalf of the Republic of Armenia criminal negotiations are held on the transfer of native land, Recognizing as a conspiracy the replenishment of the Armenian Diaspora with a new Diaspora which was created after the independence, and the majority of which are citizens who emigrated from the current Republic of Armenia, Taking into account the fact that representatives of the most important part of the Armenian nation – the Diaspora Armenians, whose number is several times more than the number of people living in the Republic of Armenia are artificially out of the political life of the Armenian state, Concerned by the fact that citizens living in the Republic of Armenia are extremely vulnerable to political elections, since most of them are in poverty, some are public servants, and another part is working in enterprises belonging to criminal oligarchs, Considering destructive the tyrannical, criminal-oligarchic system and vulnerable society of Armenia We demand Political unity,

Equal conditions for enjoyment of political rights;

De jure reconnection of the liberated homeland (ARTSAKH) and proclamation of a unified statehood,

Official condemnation of the occupation of Armenian homeland and the submission of claims,

Introduction of a democratic political structure. Political rights Representatives of all segments of the Armenian nation have the right to form public authority in the Armenian statehood, including Parliament, Government and Presidency, We demand the restoration of our political rights (the right to elect and to be elected), We demand the restoration electoral rights of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia irrespective of their location or residence in the world, We demand the elimination of all kinds of obstacles and ensure our participation in all national processes, such as the national policy concept, establishment of a political elite, the formation of state governance bodies and political decision-making, We demand the parliamentary mandate in the Armenian parliament, We demand absolute equal conditions regarding the elections as a President, Prime Minister and Ministers in the Armenian government. Restoration of the territorial integrity of the homeland 42,000 sq. Km of the land of present day Armenia and Artsakh is sacred and is not subject to any bargaining, We demand the official declaration of the united statehood of Republic of Artsakh and Republic of Armenia, We demand the commitment to the liberation of the homeland till the restoration of the territorial integrity of the native land. Elimination of Dictatorship We demand the dissolution of the illegitimate Armenian Government, of the illegitimate Armenian Parliament, and the dismissal of the Armenian President who illegally occupies this position, We demand the release of political prisoners, We demand the Armenian security forces to refrain from the use of force against citizens for political stance, We demand the reduce of the number of police officers in order to make it a maximum of 3,000 people, We demand the reconfiguration of the 20,000 police personnel as contractual defence servicemen, We demand to prohibit the implementation of the defense service on the first line by 18-year-old soldiers. Los Angeles, California, USA November 26, 2017

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.