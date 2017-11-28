Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s service car not bought: price drop from 17 million to 2 million 281 thousand drams

The auction of the first president of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s service car did not take place again. It was scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on November 27, however, it failed because of the absence of the applicant.

The last time it was put up for auction 17 days ago, on November 10, for 10 million 880 thousand drams.

Every time the price of the car drops for some millions because of the absence of the applicant. When months ago, the government decided to sell the “Mercedes Benz 500SEL” make car served to the first Armenian president in 1982, the set price was 17 million drams. Today it already was offered for 8 million 704 thousand drams.

The State Property Management Department of the Republic of Armenia informed Aravot.am that there were no applicants this time either, so the next auction was scheduled for December 12 for 6 million 963 thousand 200 drams.

A deadline of 6 months is set to sell Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s service car: every time the car’s price is dropped for 20 percent, so if no buyers appear before the last month set, the car will cost 2 million 281 thousand drams in the sixth month’s auction.

The deadline is February 27, if the car is not sold, the issue should be discussed again to determine the fate of the Armenian First President’s car.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN