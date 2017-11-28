President receives United Russia Party representatives

President Serzh Sargsyan received a delegation of Russia’s ruling United Russia Party, a majority political faction in the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. The delegation features members of the International Affairs Committee of the State Duma.

Welcoming the guests and stressing that the cooperation between Armenia and Russia is rightfully described as strategic ties of allied partnership, the President of the Republic of Armenia expressed satisfaction that the bilateral relations are marked by active and sustained political dialogue, high-level foreign policy coordination, effective work on international platforms, in the military, military-technical and humanitarian spheres.

Noting that the two friendly countries boast such a high-level political dialogue in the 25th year of establishment of diplomatic relations and the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, the President of Armenia emphasized that the relations are underpinned by extensive contacts not only at the executive, but also at the legislative level.

President Sargsyan attached great importance to inter-parliamentary cooperation amid Armenia’s transition to parliamentary system of governance after the constitutional reform. In this context, the President considered the ongoing close cooperation between the Republican Party of Armenia and the United Russia Party as an important component of the Armenian-Russian multilateral partnership.

The interlocutors agreed that inter-party relations have a significant impact on interstate and inter-parliamentary contacts, the development of relationships between the two friendly countries and peoples. They expressed satisfaction at the developing cooperation between the youth organizations of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and United Russia Party.

Head of delegation Sergey Zheleznyak, who is member of the State Duma and holds the position of Deputy Secretary General of the United Russia Party, noted that the fairly wise and balanced policy implemented in Armenia helps tap the country’s full development potential. He said that Russia’s ruling party stands for the development of cooperation on the “and-and” rather than on the “or-or” basis. In this context, Armenia is developing relations with Russia and the EU, and therefore, all those viewpoints that differ from this position can not reflect the approaches of the official and ruling political force in Russia.