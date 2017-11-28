Tourists from around world come to see Akhtala monastery complex 

The monastery complex of Akhtala is located in Lori region. The monastery is surrounded by towers and walls. It is supposed that the fortress of Akhtala was founded by Bagratuni-Kyurikyans in the 10th century. St. Astvatsatsin Church of Akhtala was the largest Chalcedonic church in northern Armenia. It played an important and significant role in spiritual, educational and cultural life within the 12-13th centuries. According to legend, the church was built by Ivane Zakaryan. The walls of St. Astvatsatsin are painted with beautiful frescoes. Those were painted in the 13th century. Today, many tourists from around the world come to see Akhtala monastery complex. The already traditional “Barbecue festival” is also being held here.

Tatevik Ghazaryan