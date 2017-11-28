Armenian-Russian relations are genuinely of ally character: Eduard Sharmazanov to the chairman of the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg

On November 27, the RA NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov met with the Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg Vyacheslav Makarov in Mariinskiy Palace of Saint Petersburg.

During the meeting the sides highlighted the Armenian-Russian ally relations and expressed readiness to take part in the further strengthening of the bilateral ties.

“The Armenian-Russian relations develop in all directions, and they are genuinely of ally character,” Mr Sharmazanov underlined.

The RA NA Vice President thanked Vyacheslav Makaraov for supporting in the organization of the memory events dedicated to the 130th death anniversary of the well-acclaimed Armenian Mikayel Loris Melikov, noting that this is one more occasion for stressing the significant and weighty contribution of the Armenians to the public-political and cultural life of Russia and particularly Saint Petersburg.

At the end of the meeting Eduard Sharmazanov invited Vyacheslav Makarov to Armenia in December on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Armenian-Russian diplomatic relations and the 20th anniversary of the Armenian-Russian Ally Treaty.