Eduard Sharmazanov elected deputy chairman of the IPA CIS Permanent Commission on Defense and Security

On November 28, the RA NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov took part in the meeting of the IPA CIS Permanent Commission on Defense and Security Issues in Tavricheskiy Palace of Saint Petersburg. By the proposal of the Representative of Russia Viktor Zavarzin the RA NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov was unanimously elected Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Commission on Defense and Security Issues.

