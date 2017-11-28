‘How Armenia-EU agreement was signed is not important’: Martha Ayvazyan

“Armenia-EU agreement is undoubtedly a positive and even an encouraging step which can open large prospects in front of Armenia. It provides the institutional continuation of Armenia’s partnership with the EU and is a basis for EU’s presence and dynamic activity in Armenia.

Whether the signing of the agreement became possible because the authorities of the Republic of Armenia succeeded to find common grounds with the EU and the Russian Federation, or because after Armenia’s membership to the EAEU the partnership agreement with the EU is not viewed as a threat to its interests by Russia, or because this issue has been agreed upon directly between the EU and Russia and the Russian Federation has either been made not to hinder the signing, or perhaps it has its interest in this format within Armenia-EU relations, it is difficult to say. I think that the signing became possible in the result of the combination of all these factors. However, today it is not important how the agreement was signed, important is to make use of it as much as possible, deepening the partnership with the EU via due implementation of the agreement provisions and not missing out the prospect of Armenia’s development and sustainability once again”, explained the former head of NATO Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, expert of the Armenian Center for Democracy, Security and Development, Martha Ayvazyan.

EMMA GABRIELYAN