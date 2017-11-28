Arms sales to both Armenia and Azerbaijan – Russia’s double-dealing: Tomasz Maciejczuk

The partnership agreement between Armenia and the EU has been discussed within the framework of “The Time Will Show” (Время покажет) program on the “1st Channel” of Russia.The hot debate between Russian journalist Maxim Shevchenko and political scientist Tomasz Maciejczuk without editing:

– And whose is Karabakh?

– Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan and the destiny of Karabakh should be decided by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran’s mediation.

– And I, as Polish, will say that Karabakh

– Artsakh, is Armenia, consequently, Armenia will be with us. Armenia will be our ally, not yours, inasmuch as you

– Russians, sell weapons to Azeris. Azeris kill Armenians. It is a double-dealing.