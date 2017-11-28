Georgean truck full of glass items overturns on interstate highway in Ijevan  

At 01:40 a.m., November 27, “MAN” mark truck has crashed into a concrete barrier and overturned. It has a Georgian number plate, the driver is Georgian. The commander of the 2nd platoon of the 4th companionship of the 2nd officer battalion of the traffic police, Serzhik Ghaltakhchya,n explained that a 40 km/hour speed warning sign is placed on that section of the road. Georgian driver has told the traffic officers that a car has thwarted him, however, presumably, the cause of the accident has been the driver exceeding the speed.

The overturned truck is loaded with 25 tonnes of glass items. The truck will remain overturned on the road as long as the customs officers come and open the lead sealed luggage compartment and transfer the luggage to another truck.

Serzhik Ghaltakhchyan informed that the traffic has not been stopped on the interstate highway because of that accident, it has been carried out via both sides of the concrete barrier, through the parking lot of Ijevan taxi cars and the frontal side of the market, the traffic officers work on regulating the traffic on that section.

Voskan SARGSYAN