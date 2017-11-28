Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:32 | November 28 2017
I would like to enter Baku in a tank and ask Aliyev to stay away from Armenians: Tomasz Maciejczuk

The partnership agreement between Armenia and the EU has been discussed within the framework of “The Time Will Show” (Время покажет) program on the “1st Channel” of Russia. During the program, a heated debate has evolved connected with Artsakh between Polish political scientist Tomasz Maciejczuk and the attendees.

Maciejczuk has mentioned that Artsakh is an Armenian territory and it is a double-dealing by Russia to sell arms both to Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Moreover, I am not concerned with the fact that I will not enter neither Turkey, Belarus, and nor Azerbaijan. By the way, I want to enter Baku with a tank and politely ask Aliyev to stay away from Armenians, who have seen so much evil from their neighbors throughout the past 100 years, including the terrible and hellish genocide”, explains Maciejczuk.   

 

