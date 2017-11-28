Azeri soldier’s corpse found in front of Armenian unit transferred to Azerbaijan in days

On November 28, on Yeraskh-Sadarak part of Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the corpse of the soldier of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been transferred to the representatives of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the mediation of Red Cross International Committee.

Let us remind you that in the morning of November 23, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia found a corpse of an Azeri soldier in the South-Eastern section of the state border, in front of one of military units. The results of the operational investigations made it clear that the mentioned soldier has been the captain in Azeri Armed Forces, a commander, who had escaped after committing crimes in the military unit.

Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia