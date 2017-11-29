Important ‘trifles’

When I say that the European liberal culture should be created not only in the legislative, political high levels, but also in everyday human and professional contacts, I mean that this “everyday trifles” create an atmosphere, and without such an atmosphere, the “high level” reforms are not possible. To make clear what I mean let me bring an example from my professional field, from the life I am more familiar with. I will present what I want to say either as advice or, if you wish, as suggestions.
So,
- If your colleague has made a mistake (which can happen to anyone, since erring is human), for instance, a spelling mistake, or mistakenly believes that the October Revolution took place in 1918, you should not publicly display your literacy, tell him/her about his/her mistake by a personal letter or a call. If you make a “public reproach” then your goal is to self-establish, to undermine your colleague, receive “likes”, and read “reproaching” comments underneath. In the second case, without making any noise, you will find that the mistake will most likely be corrected. In the first case, you are taking (dubious “dignity”), in the second case you are giving (a chance to self-correct).
- If some other media succeeded in interviewing the president, the prime minister, or any other “difficult to reach” person, and you fail, do not envy, do not be overflowed with “enmity” either towards that person, or the journalist, and the media company. Do not boast as if you are brave and independent and that you could address such witty questions to put him in his place. Generally, rejoice with the success of your colleagues sincerely and do not hesitate to praise them.
- Editors, media managers, do not be offended when journalists working with you leave for another media or somewhere else. Do not label them as traitors, and their new employers as “manhunters”. Serfdom times are long gone, your employees are not your property, they have the right to seek a new job, to go somewhere more interesting to them, where they are paid more, etc.
Now try to spread these three points out of the journalism on other spheres and you will see the whole picture.
Aram ABRAHAMYAN