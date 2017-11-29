Important ‘trifles’

If your colleague has made a mistake (which can happen to anyone, since erring is human), for instance, a spelling mistake, or mistakenly believes that the October Revolution took place in 1918,

you should not publicly display your literacy, tell him/her about his/her mistake by a personal letter or a call. If you make a “public reproach” then your goal is to self-establish, to undermine your colleague, receive “likes”, and read “reproaching” comments underneath. In the second case, without making any noise, you will find that the mistake will most likely be corrected.

In the first case, you are taking (dubious “dignity”), in the second case you are giving (a chance to self-correct).