Bako Sahakyan received head of the state social security service of Armenia

On 29 November Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received head of the state social security service of the Republic of Armenia ministry of labor and social affairs Hovhannes Sahakyan.

A range of issues related to the realization of diverse projects in the social security sphere of Artsakh as well as cooperation between the two Armenian states in this context were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan underlined that partnership between the relevant structures of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia were on an appropriate level, voicing his hope that close cooperation would be of an ongoing nature.

Artsakh Republic minister of labor, social affairs and resettlement Samvel Avanesyan attended the meeting.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT