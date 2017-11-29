Azerbaijan irritated by Armenian painters’ participation in Tbilisi exhibition: Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs explains

The exhibition in which painters from Karabakh have taken part, is a private event, and state entities have not participated in organizational matters, the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed “Novosti Gruzia” about this.

Earlier, the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Georgia had expressed a concern and applied to respective state entities relative to Artsakh young painters’ participation in exhibition entitled “Renaissance” launched in Tbilisi. The exhibition has opened in “Hayartun” center of Georgian-Armenian Diocese and will continue until December 20. The event is carried out with the support of “Tekeyan Center” foundation and “Shushi City Museums” organization.

“Georgia does not recognize the independence of Nagorno Karabakh and supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict. According to information we maintain, the exhibition did not entail any signs which could violate Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. As regards the exhibition itself, it is a private initiative, state entities have not been engaged in its organization”, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.