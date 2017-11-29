Person blamed by Samvel Babayan for ordering filing lawsuit against him

General-lieutenant Samvel Babayan is Artsakh hero, military-political actor, has been one of the secret detachment members in Artsakh liberation fight, has participated in setting Shushi liberation plan. He has also taken part in the negotiations on ceasing military actions, has been the commander of Artsakh self-defence army, the first Minister of Defense of Artsakh, member at first Supreme Council of Artsakh. In 200, he was sentenced for 14 years with the accusation of carrying out an assassination attempt towards the president of Artsakh, but was entitled to remission after 4,5 years. In 2017 the National Security Service has taken Samvel Babayan to jail for “Igla” type of zenith missile smuggling.

Samvel Babayan does not accept the accusation brought up against him. After the publication of the verdict on “Igla” case, Samvel Babayan was found guilty and sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment. To the question: “Do you consider yourself a political prisoner?”, he did not respond, only smiled. Asked whose order was this case, as he stated formerly, Babayan did not give a precise answer, he mentioned that it is clear whose, whoever rules the country. Asked did he mean Serzh Sargsyan, he gave a positive response… Samvel Babayan also informed that they were going to appeal the decision of the court.

Luiza SUKIASYAN