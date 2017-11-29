Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:06 | November 29 2017
President hands State awards to a group of freedom-fighters

President Serzh Sargsyan attended a gala event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of the 5th Volunteers Motorized Rifle Brigade, which has made a significant contribution to the victories in the Artsakh Liberation War. The President of the Republic of Armenia presented a group of freedom-fighters with high State awards for dedication to the cause of defending Homeland’s frontiers.

