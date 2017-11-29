Water management system reform discussed with Prime Minister

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a consultation to discuss the ongoing water management system reform. 800 million drams were said to have already been saved as a result of PIU and WUA optimization. Steps are envisaged to streamline the operations of pumping stations, improve financial discipline and services, etc. A new package of water system reforms is under discussion, which will soon be presented to the Government Staff.

Touching upon the current status of cleaning stations in Armenia, the meeting discussed recommendations for their improvement, and the preparations for the transfer of irrigation systems to private management. Reference was made to the work on handover for further management of 560 settlements outside the service area of Veolia Jur CJSC.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan noted that all the programs in the water system need to be implemented, taking into consideration their impact and outcome. “We need to abide by a tough policy in order continually improve the situation in this area,” the Prime Minister emphasized.