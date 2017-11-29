5 Day Weather Forecast

In the Republic

On the second half of November 29, at night of November 30 in most regions precipitation is predicted. After daytime of November 30 and on December 1-4 no precipitation is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

At night of December 1 and 2 the air temperature will go down by 3-5 degrees. On December 3-4 it will go up by 2-3 degrees.

In Yerevan

On the second half of November 29, at night of November 30 precipitation is predicted. After daytime of November 30 and on December 1-4 no precipitation is predicted.