Three candidates applied for two vacancies of Board member to participate in the competition announced in Artsakh

In accordance with the NKR law “On Television and Radio” and the procedure of holding a competition for a vacant position for the Public TV and Radio Company Board member the following three candidates have applied for the two vacancies of the Board member to participate in the competition announced on November 28, 2017:

Arthur Nersisyan – executive director of the “Public TV and Radio Company” CJSC,

Nvard Aleqsanyan – chief editor of the Public Radio,

Souren Mirzoyan – former director of the “ArtsakhKap” CJSC, currently unemployed.

According to the results of the competition held on November 28, 2017, the commission recognized Arthur Nersisyan and Nvard Aleqsanyan as winners and based on the aforementioned law and procedure, submitted a written justification to Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan to appoint the winning candidates the Board members.

On 29 November President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree according to which Arthur Nersisyan and Nvard Aleqsanyan were appointed Board members of the Public TV and Radio Company.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT