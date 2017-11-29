Zheleznyak on Russian statements calling Nzhdeh fascist

Armenia has signed an agreement with the EU, not at the expense of relations with the EAEU and Russia. Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan said at a press conference with a member of “United Russia” party, member of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs and MP Sergey Zheleznyak.

Journalists inquired that a group of Russian State Duma members, members of the Russian Public Chamber, experts and lawyers are making a suit to the UN International Court of Justice against countries that glorify fascism, and according to them, Armenia is among these countries who glorifies Nzhdeh.

Journalists reminded that Republican Party is the proponent of Nzhdeh ideology, so in response to journalists’ question whether he does not you think that such actions are creating a new anti-Russian sentiment in Armenia, Sergey Zheleznyak said: “146 million people live in Russia and these people have different views, including that group who has its own point of view. In my opinion, this view does not have perspective because it is not based on deep knowledge”.

He advised all Armenian and Russian experts to make studies before making scandalous statements. According to Zheleznyak, there is no reason for the Court to examine this question, which refers to the Republic of Armenia and its national heroes.



Hripsime JEBEJYAN