‘Does not Armenian President ask about the content after reading the text?’: Armen Martirosyan

“The recent national elections in our country showed that we can properly organize processes in accordance with democratic standards”, “Heritage” party vice-president Armen Martirosyan answers these statements made by the President not by his standpoint but by the OSCE / ODIHR report.

“It clearly states that the appeal mechanisms do not work because the society has no confidence in the legal system, there is a clear notion about vote buying, it was so widespread that international experts have specifically mentioned it. This time, abuse of administrative resources was revealed: the famous incident with school principals, there is a notion about pre-electoral meeting pressures, all these negative phenomena, as already mentioned by international experts, in essence, are just reaffirmed or enriched by our remarks.

Double voting issue still remains unsolved, I cannot imagine how it is that a million of people are taking part in the independence referendum of 3 million people, but after 1.5 million migration, about 1.6 million people are taking part in the elections… taking all this into account, we are far from elections. They state the country is in a good economic state, the welfare of the people is rising, let them state, what then?”, Armen Martirosyan told Aravot.am.

According to him, the president’s referents are to be asked how come the president is so optimistic: “Because it is them who write the text and hand to Serzh Sargsyan to read, they will know better where that optimism comes from, or I wonder, whether Serzh Sargsyan does not ask them about the content they have written”.

Arpine SIMONYAN