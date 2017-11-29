After Sebu’s statement: two traffic inspectors arrested: ‘Haykakan Zhamanak’ daily

According to the information we possess, two traffic inspectors, who had stopped singer Sebu Simonian’s father’s car is under arrest.

They were arrested within the framework of the criminal case initiated by the SIS based on singer Sebu’s statement about a bribe demand by the inspectors.

We tried to clarify the information from the SIS Spokesperson, Marina Ohanjanyan, but she did not answer our calls.

Let us note that earlier the head of media relations, analysis and information department of the police Edgar Janoyan wrote on his Facebook page, that the identity of the inspectors who had stopped Sebu’s father’s car was revealed. “At a press conference on November 17, singer Sebu Simonian announced: “The phenomenon of being stopped and demanded for a bribe by traffic inspectors is still actual…”.

Tatev KHACHATRYAN