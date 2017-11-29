Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 19:43 | November 29 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan does not leave for London with Manchester United

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, a member of the Armenian national football team, as well as Marouane Fellaini and Luke Show had not left for London with “Manchester United”, where Jose Mourinho’s team was hosted by “Watford” yesterday.

The English media had reported that the absence of Mkhitaryan and the other two players at Stockport railway station did not mean they would not participate in the match, reminding that there had been cases when footballers left for the capital of England separately from the team.

Ashot HAKOBYAN

Categories: Sport

