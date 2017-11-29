Colder in Yerevan in winter

During the 3 months of winter in case of warm wind penetration, the temperature may rise from +8° to +10° in the afternoon in Ararat, Armavir, Aragatsotn foothill zones, Kotayk foothill zones and Vayots Dzor foothill zones, informs the head of Meteorological Service of the Hydromet Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Gagik Surenyan. According to him, this temperature is rather high for winter, but there will be periods when because of the penetration of cold arctic air masses the temperature will drop from -22° to -24° at night. For the capital Mr. Surenyan did not foresee a warm winter: at the lower zones of Yerevan, the temperature will constitute from -20° to -22° and at higher zones – warmer, from -11° to -13°.

Gagik Surenyan explains that if any warm or cold ocean currents are activated at Pacific or Atlantic Ocean parts of South America, it can directly affect the formation of weather-climatic conditions of Caucasus, Armenia’s territory in winter. As stated by him, the predictions of winter are implemented on a global scale, in the result of the examinations of both air masses and ocean currents.

Idaelya ABRAHAMYAN