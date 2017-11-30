On 30 November Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the Police Officer Day.

The address runs as follows:

“Respected officers and veterans of the Police,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and personally myself I extend my cordial congratulations on your professional holiday – the Day of the Police Officer.

We highlight your significant and responsible service, which to a great extent ensures high level of public security and protection of each member of the society in our country.

The main directions of the system’s activity have always been and remain the protection of citizens’ rights, their freedoms and legal interests, the interests of the society and the state, crime prevention, maintenance of public order, struggle against negative phenomena, prevention of offenses.

To carry out these functions effectively, it is essential for the police to have professional and well-trained personnel, cadres with relevant human and moral qualities, dedicated to their work and homeland, people who will do everything possible to keep the high policeman honor.

The state will continue to keep in the spotlight equipping the structure with modern material and technical means, improving working and social conditions of its officers.

I once again congratulate all of you and wish peace, robust health, great success to you and your families”.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT