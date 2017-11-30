Impact of “greening economies” project in the Eastern Neighbourhood to be discussed in Brussels

The progress of the EU’s assistance through the “Greening Economies in the Eastern Neighbourhood” (EaP GREEN) project will be discussed at a regional conference in Brussels on 1 December.

The event will gather government officials from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, as well as local and international experts, to take stock of the key results and impacts of the EU-supported project in the six countries since its launch in 2013.

The conference will aim to review commitments against the results achieved by the project in the region, highlight good examples and lessons learned, and summarise the remaining challenges. The participants will also consider how the Eastern Neighbourhood countries can reinforce efforts to “green” their economies to achieve improved human well-being and social equity, and how the environmental risks and ecological scarcities can be reduced.

The event is co-organised by the European Commission and four EaP GREEN implementing partners.