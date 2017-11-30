Gyumri more sensitive than Yerevan

As compared with Yerevan, Gyumri is more sensitive towards its history and historical heritage. It can compete with our neighbor Georgia’s capital and a lot of European cities by its charm, even with its ruined streets.

The tourists will find quite a lot of things here to admire – old buildings, corners with good atmosphere, that is – all which is erased from Yerevan since long ago. This balcony is not an old one, but it entails beautiful memories. It is connected with Aghasi Ayvazyan’s scenario, the film entitled “Yerankyuni (triangle)” shot by Henrik Malyan in 1967, in which a little boy tells the story of the friendship of 5 blacksmiths from Gyumri. Pursuant to the film, Sofik, a beautiful girl, lived in this very balcony, who came out as soon as the young boy whistled and started to talk to him. On the wall of the building pictures with the episodes from “Yerankyuni (triangle)” film are hung.

I wish the history of Yerevan was treated the same way in Yerevan, which is buried under the basis of modern concrete and elite buildings long ago.

GOHAR HAKOBYAN