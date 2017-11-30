‘Pity Samvel Babayan did not remain at his height ’

“We should feel sorry for what happened to Samvel Babayan. And pity he could not stay at his height. The remaining is an issue of justice. And I do not think he has been judged by political motives. The man simply does not find his place. And in such cases a violation of law becomes inevitable”, explains former MP of Artsakh, Vahram Atanesyan, replying to the question whether he believed in the story implying that former commander Samvel Babayan had imported “Igla”, or all that entailed a political subtext.

General-lieutenant Samvel Babayan is an Artsakh hero, military-political actor, has been one of the secret detachment members in Artsakh liberation fight, has participated in setting Shushi liberation plan. He has also taken part in the negotiations on ceasing military actions, has been the commander of Artsakh self-defense army, the first Minister of Defense of Artsakh, a member at first Supreme Council of Artsakh. In 2000, he was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment being accused of an assassination attempt towards the president of Artsakh but was entitled to remission after 4,5 years. In 2017 the National Security Service has taken Samvel Babayan to jail for “Igla” type of zenith missile smuggling.

Samvel Babayan does not accept the accusation brought up against him. After the publication of the verdict on “Igla” case, Samvel Babayan was found guilty and sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment.