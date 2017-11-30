PM Awards Freedom-Fighters on 25th Anniversary of Establishment of 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade of Volunteers

Today, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan handed awards to a group of freedom-fighters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the formation of the 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade of Volunteers, who made a significant contribution to the victories in the Artsakh Liberation War.

For active participation in the Artsakh War and protection of Homeland’s frontiers, as well as on the 25th anniversary of establishment of the 5th volunteer brigade, the Prime Minister’s Commemorative Medal was conferred upon Yerkrapah Volunteer Union (YVU) President, Hero of Artsakh, General Lieutenant Manvel Grigoryan; Yerkrapah Volunteer Union Board Member, Adviser to YVU Board Chairman, participant of the April Four-Day Warfare, Ph.D. in Economics, Junior Lieutenant Mesrop Manukyan, YVU Vice President,Chief of YVU Staff, participant of the Artsakh War and the April Four-Day Warfare, Captain Khachik Mkrtchyan and Head of the YVU Artik Regional Division, participant of the Artsakh War and the April Four-Day Warfare, Senior Lieutenant Anan Voskanyan.

The Head of Government encouraged a group of freedom-fighters with the RA Prime Minister’s diplomas.