‘Balderdash’: Ararat Khandoyan not to wish to hear Pavel Manukyan’s indictment

The trial on the case of some of the members of “Sasna Tsrer” group – Pavel Manukyan, Varouzhan Avetisyan, Mkhitar Avetisyan, Arayik Khandoyan, Gagik Yeghiazaryan, Armen Bilyan, Areg Kyureghyan, Smbat Barseghyan, Sedrak Nazaryan and Eduard Grigoryan, accused of police station occupation and a series of heavy crimes entered into the phase of hearings.

Accuser-prosecutors Petros Petrosyan and Aram Aramyan publish the indictments of the defendants. Pursuant to it, an appeal has been lodged against Pavel Manukyan for organizing mass disorders together with Gevorg Safaryan preceding the 100th centennial of the Armenian Genocide. As regards police station occupation, he is accused of stealing arms and weapons by carrying out violence endangering lives in the membership of the organized group, besides, of destroying police transportation means burning them on purpose, causing the police a huge damage.

“He, together with Varouzhan Avetisyan, Ararat Khandoyan and others, has planned to occupy and keep the administrative buildings of the police station, has taken hostages after which demanded from the government to set Zhirayr Sefilyan and a row of other persons free”, read prosecutor Aram Aramyan. Defendant Ararat Khandoyan qualified what he heard a “balderdash” and stood up, informing Judge Mesrop Makyan, he was not going to hear the indictment. “I do not want to hear the balderdash”, he announced. The judge urged him to be patient, but Khandoyan insisted he had to leave. Thus, because of leaving the hall without judge’s permission the “Lonely Wolf” was subjected to sanction and was removed from sessions for 3 hours. This was the case when the sanction was what he wanted.

The indictment also constituted that Pavel Manukyan has taken not only the police officers but also 2 doctors who entered the police station territory to provide medical assistance into a hostage.

Luiza SUKIASYAN