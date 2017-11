On 30 November Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook at the government hour within the frameworks of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly plenary session in accordance to the provisions of the Constitution.

The Head of the State and members of the Cabinet responded to the questions raised by the deputies and clarified issues related to projects and programs to be implemented in diverse spheres.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT